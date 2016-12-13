Nicola Sturgeon ‘tempted to let SNP candidates stand in England’

Scotland’s First Minster has said she is tempted to let SNP candidates stand for election in England and Wales.

In an interview with the Big Issue, Nicola Sturgeon said she has been contacted by ‘a lot’ of people in England.

She had previously ruled out letting SNP candidates run down south.

But when asked by Hollywood actor Alan Cumming whether SNP candidates could compete for election outside of Scotland, she refused to rule it out, saying: “There a lot (of people) in England - a lot who contact me - who feel completely disenfranchsed that there is nobody speaking up for them. Our London branch is booming.”