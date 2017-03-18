Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Scotland’s future must be Scotland’s choice’

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has told the party’s spring conference in Aberdeen that Holyrood’s will must be respected over a second independence referendum.

To loud cheers in the hall she told the party gathering “Scotland’s future must be Scotland’s choice.”

MSPs are expected to back the First Minister’s call for a Section 30 order to be granted when Holyrood votes on the issue on Wednesday.

That would then see the Scottish Parliament formally request that Westminster grants it the authority to hold a legally binding referendum.

Theresa May has already said the time is not right for another ballot on independence, saying such a vote would be “bad” for both the UK and Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon told the SNP spring conference in Aberdeen that if the vote is passed next week, the demand for another independence ballot will become “the will of the democratically-elected Parliament of Scotland”.

She will say: “To stand in defiance of it would be for the Prime Minister to shatter beyond repair any notion of the UK as a respectful partnership of equals.”

She added: “We know change is coming. The EU referendum has made sure of that. The only question is what kind of change.”

She said Scots were “not powerless” and can “still decide which path we take”.

“Whatever our different opinions on independence, we can all unite around this simple principle - Scotland’s future must be Scotland’s choice.”

The SNP manifesto for the 2016 Holyrood election set out the prospect of a second independence referendum if there was a “material change in circumstances” in the UK, such as Scotland being removed from the EU “against its wishes”.

The First Minister said: “Next week... we will ask the Scottish Parliament to agree that the Scottish people should have the right to choose our own future.

“We will ask Parliament to agree that this choice should be exercised at a time when we know the terms of Brexit but before it is too late to take a different path.

“And we will ask Parliament’s permission to seek the legal authority that will allow the people of Scotland to have that choice.

“If a majority in the Scottish Parliament endorses that position, the Prime Minister should be clear about this. At that point a fair, legal, agreed referendum - on a timescale that will allow the people of Scotland an informed choice - ceases to be just my proposal, or that of the SNP. It becomes the will of the democratically-elected Parliament of Scotland.”