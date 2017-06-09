Nicola Sturgeon: indyref2 was ‘undoubtedly’ factor in election

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted that a second independence referendum was “undoubtedly” a factor in the Scottish general election result.

During a televised press conference at Bute House today, the First Minister said she will “reflect” on the result when she was asked if she would now abandon indyref2.

Ms Sturgeon claimed that the Tories had caused “chaos” and attacked Theresa May’s party for their “arrogance” in calling a snap election.

The SNP leader said “the reckless Tory pursuit of a hard Brexit must be abandoned,” and urged MPs of all parties to back single market membership.

The nationalists lost 21 of the 56 constituencies it had won in 2015 and although the nationalists won the election in Scotland, the party saw both Mr Salmond and Angus Robertson, who had been depute leader and SNP leader at Westminster, lose out to the Tories.

The Conservatives had placed the prospect of another vote on Scottish independence at the heart of their campaign, encouraging voters to vote Tory to stop another poll.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon . Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire

More to follow.

Seat results in Scotland:

SNP 35 (-21)

Conservatives 13 (+12)

Labour 7 (+6)

Lib Dems 4 (+3)

