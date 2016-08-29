Nicola Sturgeon helps launch campaign to inspire young girls

Nicola Sturgeon has joined sports stars to help launch a new campaign aimed at inspiring girls to fulfil their leadership potential.

The First Minister, F1 driver Susie Wolff and Scottish women’s football captain Gemma Fay are backing the Girlguiding Scotland initiative.

The WOWwoman campaign invites girls and young women to share their role models to encourage them to aspire to leadership roles. It follows Girlguiding research showing that less than half (49 per cent) of girls aged 11 to 16 regularly feel inspired by a role model while only 35 per cent of those aged 17 to 21 believe men and women have the same chance of career success.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s so important that girls and young women are able to see positive role models – that’s how they are inspired to become the leaders, scientists and Olympians of the future.

“It’s great to see Girlguiding Scotland launching its campaign to celebrate the fantastic role models Scotland has to offer.”