Nicola Sturgeon urged to withdraw ‘illegitimate’ vote threat

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to withdraw the threat of an ‘illegimate’ second independence referendum amid speculation that the SNP is considering an unauthorised poll.

Labour said it would be ‘entirely unacceptable’ to hold such a vote as senior SNP figures, including the First Minister, declined to rule out holding a vote without the consent of the UK Government.

Theresa May has said the UK Government will block a referendum and has indicated that a second poll will not be considered until the UK has secured a Brexit deal.

During an interview with STV, Ms Sturgeon was repeatedly pressed on whether holding an advisory plebiscite was an option.

The First Minister said it was the Scottish Government’s ‘intention’ to hold a legal poll through a section 30 order that transfers referendum powers from Westminster to Holyrood, adding she wanted to hold ‘a referendum on the same basis we had as the one in 2014’.

But when asked if holding an vote without UK Government agreement was a possibility, Ms Sturgeon said: “I will consider what options I have if I have to get to that point.”

When the questions was posed again, she added: “You can go round and round and round in this circle if you want. I am setting out what I have tried to do since June 23 last year, to set out a clear and logical path forward.

“Now, I have set out the timescale I think is reasonable. The Prime Minister has said what she has said. The Scottish Parliament next week will have its say.

“If the Scottish Parliament authorises me to seek a section 30 order I will formally seek a section 30 order and then we will take it from there.”

Earlier the Deputy First Minister John Swinney also declined to rule out going down the advisory referendum route when interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

And in his opening address to conference, SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson insisted the SNP would have a referendum.

Scottish Labour Westminster spokesman Ian Murray said it was wrong to hold a referendum without the Scottish and UK governments striking a deal like the Edinburgh Agreement, which underpinned the 2014 poll.

Mr Murray said: “The SNP must immediately withdraw the threat to impose an illegitimate and divisive referendum. Scotland is divided enough already without the Nationalists seeking to divide us even further.

“The SNP described the Edinburgh Agreement as the gold standard, because it established a legal basis for the 2014 referendum.

“It would be entirely unacceptable for a similar approach not to be taken if there ends up being another referendum. Credible governments and political parties do not impose referendums that do not stand up to legal scrutiny.

“Scottish Labour will vote against the SNP’s plan for another divisive referendum when a vote is held in the Scottish Parliament next week. We believe that together we are stronger by remaining in the UK.”

Mr Murray added: “Angus Robertson asked why Labour is against independence. It’s because we don’t support anything that would make Scots poorer. The question for Angus Robertson is: why does he?”