Nicola Sturgeon urged to publish ‘hidden’ independence plans

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to publish her “hidden plans” for independence as the latest snapshot of Scotland’s public finances this week is poised to show another gloomy outlook.

The SNP’s Growth Commission issued private findings on the economic blueprint for an independent Scotland last year but Ms Sturgeon has declined to make them public.

It comes as the official Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures out tomorrow are likely to show a major deficit as the North Sea oil and gas industry continues to struggle.

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary Murdo Fraser said: “Last year, Nicola Sturgeon announced with great fanfare that her Growth Commission would set out how independence could be achieved. It has all gone strangely quiet.

“She’s had the findings on her desk since the turn of last year – where they’ve gathered dust ever since. What has the SNP got to hide? Rather than keeping the facts from the public, it is time the SNP was upfront and let people in on what it would propose.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Last week the Tories said they had shelved their anti-independence campaign – this week they’re banging on about the constitution again, it’s all they care about.”