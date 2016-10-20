Nicola Sturgeon unveils indyref2 plans amid ‘broken promises’

Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil the Scottish Government’s plans for a second independence referendum insisting she has been forced to act as “promises made to Scotland have not been kept”.

The Scottish Government will publish the proposed legislation which would allow a vote to take place, as well as consultation on the issue with Scots in the aftermath of the UK’s vote to leave the EU.

The move does not mean that a second vote on leaving the UK will happen. Instead, Ms Sturgeon insists this will hinge on the outcome of post-Brexit talks and the strength of Scotland’s trade relations with the EU. A second referendum would also need to be ratified by the UK government at Westminster.

Opponents insist it shows the First Minister is using the Brexit vote to push her own “separatist” agenda.

The draft referendum bill will be published amid speculation that the UK Brexit Secretary David Davis is coming to Scotland towards the end of the week.

The EU referendum saw 62 per cent of Scots back Remain, but the weight of votes south of the border for Leave swung the result. Ms Sturgeon, who will publish the Holyrood Bill today along with constitution minister Derek Mackay, who is drawing up plans to secure Scotland’s relations with the EU and the single market even if the rest of the UK leaves.

But she added: “If it becomes clear that it is the best or only way of safeguarding Scotland’s interests – and in line with our manifesto commitment – parliament must be able to consider the option of an independence referendum, to allow the people of Scotland to vote on independence before the UK leaves the EU.

“I am determined to ensure that Scotland has the ability to make that choice if it is necessary to protect our vital interests. If there is an independence referendum, it will not be because the result of the 2014 referendum has not been respected – it will be because the promises made to Scotland have not been kept.”

Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said there is no appetite for another “divisive” referendum and support for independence is falling.

“Scotland’s business community doesn’t want another independence referendum, and the majority of the people of Scotland don’t want another independence referendum,” she said.

“The fact that Nicola Sturgeon is desperately pushing for one shows she has given up on being a First Minister for all of Scotland in favour of championing her own separatist agenda.”

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Dave Anderson said: “This is a reckless move by Nicola Sturgeon. It confirms that her priority is the politics of division.”