Nicola Sturgeon: Tories ‘running scared’ over indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon has challenged the Conservatives to set out their stance on a second Scottish independence referendum as she demanded to know if the Tories are “running scared”.

The First Minister made the call after she shocked Westminster with Monday’s announcement that she is to seek the authority to hold a fresh ballot on independence in the wake of the Brexit vote.

She defended her position, saying leaving the EU would be a “disaster” and she has a “duty to allow people to opt for something better”.

MSPs will vote next Wednesday on whether they will support Ms Sturgeon’s request for a section 30 order from Westminster, which would be needed for Holyrood to hold a legally binding ballot.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon issued a direct challenge to the Conservatives, demanding: “If on Wednesday next week this Parliament votes for an independence referendum to give the people of Scotland a choice over their own future, will the Conservatives respect the will of this Parliament or are the Conservatives running scared?”

