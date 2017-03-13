Nicola Sturgeon ‘to seek Section 30 order for indyref2’

Nicola Sturgeon has today confirmed that she will ask for powers to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

During a speech at Bute House, Ms Sturgeon said: “We face a future, not just outside the European Union, but also outside the world’s biggest single market.

“The UK Government is becoming ever more assertive... the language of partnership has gone.

“The Prime Minister and her government have been given every opportunity to compromise.

“I cannot pretend to the Scottish people that a compromise agreement looks likely.

“I will take the steps necessary to make sure Scotland has a choice.

“What Scotland deserves... in light of Brexit, is the chance to choose our future. The option of ‘no change’ is no longer available.”

The First Minister suggested that a second vote on Scotland’s constitutional future ‘could happen between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019’.”

Ms Sturgeon has previously hinted that autumn 2018 would be a suitable time to call a referendum.