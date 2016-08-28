Nicola Sturgeon to launch new drive for Scottish independence this week

Nicola Sturgeon is to launch a drive this week aimed at finding out why No voters rejected independence in 2014.

The First Minister is to stage an event in Stirling with SNP MPs, MSPs and MEPs which will kick-start an initiative to win over wavering Scots who eventually came down on the side the union two years ago, the Sunday Herald reported.

Ms Sturgeon has said that another vote on independence is now “highly likely” after the Brexit vote which saw 62% of Scots vote in favour of staying in the EU, while the weight of “Leave” votes south of the border swung the result.

“We want to listen to everyone in Scotland and understand their perspective on independence,” an SNP source said.

“It will be trying to reach out to people that were not with us.”

It emerged over the weekend that the cross-party Scottish Independence Convention is to be relaunched with chairwoman Elaine C Smith announcing a major rally in Glasgow on September 18, the two year anniversary of the last referendum.

A recent YouGov showed support for independence at 47%, two points up on 2014, while 53% of Scots back remaining in the UK.

But pro-union parties have called on Ms Sturgeon to focus on services in Scotland after a £15 billion black hole in Scotland’s public finances was revealed in the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures last week.

A Labour spokesman said: “With so many challenges facing Scotland - the attainment gap in classrooms, the huge deficit exposed by GERS, thousands of young people waiting longer than they should for mental health treatment, a lack of access to affordable childcare and the link between poverty and ill-health - it’s time for the SNP Government to focus on the bread and butter issues of government. The GERS figures should act as a reality check for those calling for another independence referendum.”