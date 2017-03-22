Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Thoughts with everyone in Westminster attacks’

The First Minister has paid tribute to “brave” emergency services who responded to the Westminster terror attacks.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking after the Scottish Parliament suspended a debate on indyref2 in light of the attacks.

READ MORE: Scottish Parliament suspended amid bitter exchanges

She said: “My thoughts are with everyone caught up in the dreadful incident at Westminster today, including the emergency services who responded bravely to ensure the safety of the many people nearby.

“Following the incident the Scottish Government has been liaising closely with Police Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice has been briefed by the Chief Constable.

“This afternoon our officials held a Scottish Government resilience (SGoRR) meeting with Police Scotland, to ensure that any potential implications for Scotland are considered and I will convene a Ministerial SGoRR meeting later this evening.

“We have been in regular dialogue with the Parliament and I fully support the decision of the Presiding Officer to suspend proceedings this afternoon. It should be made clear, however, that this was not because of any specific threat to the parliament or to Scotland

“We are liaising with our counterparts in the UK Government and the Scottish Government stands ready to support in any way we can.”