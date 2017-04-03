Nicola Sturgeon signs climate change agreement with California

Nicola Sturgeon has signed an agreement with the governor of California to work together to tackle global climate change.

The First Minister met Edmund G Brown in Sacramento to discuss how the two administrations can work together to achieve the ambitions set out in the Under2 Memorandum of Understanding – which makes a number of key commitments towards reducing emissions – and provide a model for other governments to follow.

They also discussed the importance of offshore wind in tackling climate change and considered how the two governments could share knowledge and best practice in developing this technology.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland is making huge progress in delivering our climate change ambitions, but we are not complacent and there is still much to achieve.

“Today’s meeting strengthened our relationship with the Government of California and I’m confident we can work together to achieve the targets set out by the Under2 MoU.”

As part of her US trip, during which time she will visit New York, as well as California, Ms Sturgeon is due to speak at Stanford University today about “Scotland’s Place in the World”, where she will touch on issues including Scottish independence and Brexit.