Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh probe

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to “come clean” over what she knew of a Law Society investigation into the SNP politician Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser made the call as Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s former legal partner insisted there was “no suggestion of dishonesty” on the part of him or the SNP candidate.

A statement issued by Niall Mickel, who established Hamilton Burns WS with Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, said the Law Society was looking at a Trust Fund set up by him for a member of his family.

“Following upon a routine inspection at my former firm by the Law Society I was asked questions in relation to the Trust’s administration,” he said. “Further to this the Society are presently awaiting the finalisation of a report in relation to the Trust, but have made the formal observation that there was no suggestion of dishonesty on my part nor on Tasmina’s in relation to the Trust’s administration. The suggestion that I am being investigated for financial impropriety in relation to my administration of a Trust for a vulnerable person is absolutely wrong, defamatory and actionable.”

Mr Fraser called for SNP support to be withdrawn from Ms Ahmed-Sheikh. who is defending the Ochil and South Perthsire seat

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Law Society investigates many, many complaints about solicitors every year and just because a complaint is raised and an investigation is under way does not mean wrongdoing on part of the lawyer concerned.”