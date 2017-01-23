Nicola Sturgeon: MSPs will get vote on triggering article 50

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged that MSPs will be given the opportunity to vote on the triggering of Article 50, which will begin the formal Brexit process.

Scotland’s First Minister said she would ensure Holyrood had its say regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling.

Judges will decide whether Prime Minister Theresa May has to ask MPs and the devolved governments of Northern Ireland and Scotland before triggering the process to leave the European Union (EU).

Mrs May has made clear her intention to take the UK out of the single market, with Ms Sturgeon warning the move ‘’undoubtedly’’ makes a second referendum on Scottish independence more likely.

The Scottish Government has put forward proposals for a differentiated settlement that would allow Scotland to stay in the single market while the rest of the UK leaves.

Writing in the Daily Record, Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s getting hard not to feel like the PM has her fingers in her ears when it comes to Scotland.

“This isn’t some academic debate - removing us from the largest single market in the world would be devastating for people’s jobs and living standards. But that seems to be of little concern to the Tories.”

She added: “No matter what the court decides, I want to make this crystal clear - I intend to make sure the Scottish Parliament has the chance to vote on the question of triggering Article 50.

“If the UK Government don’t start showing Scotland some respect, I’ll make sure that people across Scotland have the chance to choose our own future before the Tories drag us off an economic cliff-edge.”