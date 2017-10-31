Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Men are the problem’ in sexual harassment cases

Nicola Sturgeon has warned of a cultural problem with "the behaviour of men" as she ordered a review of the way the Scottish Government deals with complaints of sexual harassment.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is now to address MSPs on the issue in Parliament today because he is the most senior man in Ms Sturgeon's administration.

The issue of sexual harassment in Scottish politics has been thrown into the limelight after human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar said he was aware of a "catalogue" of cases at Holyrood cutting across party lines.

The SNP leader told the weekly meeting of her senior ministers in Bute House today that there is a need for "supportive environments" to assist people who have had these experiences.

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon revealed she had told cabinet that the problem does not lie with "victims or organisations" caught up in the allegations.

He said: "The problem is with men and men's behaviour - that is the problem."

The Scottish Government does currently investigate all complaints which are made by staff.

But a Scottish Government spokeswoman said today: "The Permanent Secretary is going to be taking forward a review of the processes to ensure this support is provided at all levels within the Government."

The spokeswoman said a question on the issue at Holyrood to be answered today would normally lie within the remit of equalities minister Angela Constance.

But she added: "The DFM (Swinney) in his capacity as the most senior man in Government will be highlighting the seriousness with which this issue is being treated and the fact that this doesn't just focus on women.

"This is about tackling issues of behaviour and culture."

Ms Sturgeon will meet with other party leaders and and Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh to address the issue at Holyrood today.