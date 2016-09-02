Nicola Sturgeon launches new independence drive

Nicola Sturgeon today unveiled plans for a "new independence initiative" by targeting two million Scots voters in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

The SNP leader says it will be the country's "biggest ever listening exercise" with an sweeping survey to ask Scots about their vote in the EU referendum, views on independence, as well as issues like the economy, Trident and currency.

A new economic commission is also being established by the First Minister which will look at the currency which could be used by an independent Scotland after the 2014 plans to share the UK pound were criticised when Westminster ruled this out. The commission, to be headed by former Nationalist MSP Andrew Wilson, will also examine how Scotland's £15 billion annual deficit can be brought under control.

The new "conversation on independence" will run until St Andrew's Day and Ms Sturgeon said the Brexit vote - where 62% of Scots backed staying in the EU - has changed the political landscape. She was addressing an "away day" of the SNP parliamentarians and councillors in Stirling this morning.

“We must not assume that people's views — yes or no — are the same today as they were in 2014," she said.

"Instead we must engage the arguments with a fresh eye and an open mind. And before we start talking we must listen.

“So today, we are launching the biggest listening exercise in our party's history. We want to understand in detail how people feel now about Europe, Brexit and independence. We want to know the concerns that people have and the questions they want answered. We want to build, if we can, a consensus on the way ahead.

“I encourage as many people as possible to take part and let us know their views - whether they are for independence, against independence or undecided.

“The wealth of information and insight that we gather will then inform the next stage of our campaign."

People will be encouraged to take part in an online survey to feedback into the SNP's position on the prospect of a second independence referendum. Ms Sturgeon has said this is "highly likely" after the Brexit vote, as she seeks to protect Scotland's place in the EU. She made it clear today that Scotland must have full access to the EU single market which looks increasingly unlikely UK-wide as the Tory Government appears set to restrict freedom of movement to curb immigration.

The new SNP Growth Commission is being established to examine the projections for Scotland’s economy in the post-Brexit climate and in the context of independence.

It will include consideration of monetary arrangements and how to reduce Scotland's deficit to a "sustainable level."

“The Commission will inform our thinking on how growth can be sustained in the here and now and during the period of uncertainty caused by Brexit," Ms Sturgeon added.

“But it will also examine the projections for Scotland's finances in the context of independence and consider a policy programme - with social justice at its heart - to grow the economy and reduce Scotland's deficit to a sustainable level. It will also consider the monetary arrangements that would best support and underpin a strategy for sustainable growth.

“And while its work is intended to inform SNP policy, it will also seek views from across the political spectrum.”