Nicola Sturgeon: I have indyref2 mandate until 2021

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she still has a mandate to hold a second Scottish independence referendum before the next Holyrood election in 2021.

The First Minister told STV News she stands by statements she made earlier in the year when she said a new poll on separation was “highly likely”.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ms Sturgeon claimed in March she had an “unquestionable, democratic mandate” to call another referendum after Prime Minister Theresa May indicated she would stand in the way of any vote between autumn 2018 and spring the following year saying “now is not the time” for another vote.

But after a disappointing general election, the SNP leader appeared to move away from the issue, admitting her push for a second independence referendum in the face of public opposition “undoubtedly” cost the SNP votes as she signalled a rethink of the party’s flagship policy.

When pressed today on the likelihood of such a poll before the end of the parliamentary term in 2021, the First Minister replied: “I stand by the comments I have made.

“Let me just, for the sake of clarity...we have a mandate for this parliament.

“We won that mandate last year but after the general election I heard clearly people saying with the uncertainty of Brexit it was premature to be definitive abut a timescale right now.”

She added: “So I have said I will not consider the timescale until there is a greater clarity about the Brexit talks.

“I am not going to go any further than that, that’s my position.

“But, of course I and the SNP will continue to make the case for Scotland becoming an independent country.”

Ms Sturgeon has been questioned on the issue in a number of broadcast interviews as the SNP hold its three-day autumn conference in Glasgow.

She had initially called for a vote to be held in the autumn of next year or the spring of 2019, but then after June’s election, where the nationalists lost 21 MPs, she put the timing on hold until the terms of Brexit become clearer.

Her political opponents have urged her to ditch another vote entirely, while some figures within the SNP have called for it to be delayed until after the 2021 election.

While plans for another referendum will not be debated on the conference floor, Ms Sturgeon is expected to confront the issue when she delivers her speech to delegates on Tuesday.

The SNP leader is also expected to focus heavily on Brexit, with Scottish ministers highly critical of the UK Government’s approach to negotiations with the European Union.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Ms Sturgeon said: “Increasingly the UK right now is engulfed in chaos, we are seeing a developing disaster, in my view, with the Brexit negotiations.

“And the case for Scotland taking control of our own future, having the decisions that shape our future in our own hands, in my view gets stronger by the day”.

The Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw called on the First Minister “to take the threat of a second referendum off the table”.

He added: “All these comments do is create uncertainty at a time when Scotland needs stability.

