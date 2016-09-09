Nicola Sturgeon demands Tory apology after EU citizens remark

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson should make an “unreserved apology” after her party appeared to question the participation of European Union citizens in Scottish politics, the First Minister has claimed.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said Ms Davidson’s “casual dismissal” of a Tory press office statement about French-born former SNP MSP Christian Allard would lead people to question the character of her party and undermine efforts to reassure EU citizens.

READ MORE: SNP announce ‘intense’ Named Person plan consultation

Mr Allard had reported Tory MSP Alexander Burnett to the Standards Commissioner for failing to disclose his business interests when raising objections against a rival property developer in the Scottish Parliament. The Tory press office responded with a statement which said: “Some people may find it bizarre that a EU citizen has an interest in a planning application in Banchory.

“However, it is easily explained when people understand that the planning ­consultant in question is an SNP appointee to the Scottish Government housing committee and Christian Allard was a former SNP MSP.”

Mr Allard lives near Banchory in Aberdeenshire and ­represented the North-east Scotland region until earlier this year.