Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘pathetic’ Corbyn over Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon has branded Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “utterly pathetic”, as she accused his party of handing the Prime Minister a “blank cheque” over Brexit.

By Katrine Bussey, Political Editor, Press Association Scotland

The First Minister launched the attack after a majority of Labour MPs voted for legislation which allows Theresa May to trigger Article 50, despite a series of amendments being defeated.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill has now passed through the House of Commons, with Ms Sturgeon savaging the “so-called opposition” at Westminster.

After the final Commons vote on Wednesday, Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Real fight starts now. Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards & the economy.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said that was like “closing the stable door after the horse is dead and buried”.

SNP MPs voted against the Bill, and Ms Sturgeon said: “In terms of the wider issue about the vote in the House of Commons last night, I think it is deeply regrettable that amendment after amendment was rejected by the Government, we’re talking here about amendments that simply ask for protection for EU nationals, ask the Government to commit not to doing things like breaching the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

“All of these amendments were rejected, not a single concession was won through any of these amendments, yet we still have a Labour so-called opposition that decides to vote for that Bill and hand the Conservative Government a blank cheque.

“I think that is utterly pathetic and shows the weakness of the opposition there is the UK Parliament in the form of the Labour Party.

“I saw Jeremy Corbyn tweeting last night that the real fight begins now, how utterly pathetic. It’s not so much closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, it’s closing the stable door after the horse is dead and buried.

“The UK badly needs vigorous opposition in the House of Commons, the SNP is providing it day in and day out, it’s just a shame the Labour Party are failing to do so.”