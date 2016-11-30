Nicola Sturgeon calls on people to ‘share for St Andrew’

Nicola Sturgeon has used her St Andrew’s Day message to encourage people to ‘share for St Andrew’.

Scotland’s First Minister posted a short video on to Scottish Government channels in which she wished everyone a ‘happy St Andrew’s Day’ and talked about why November 30 is a ‘special day’ in Scotland.

In her St Andrew's Day message, Nicola Sturgeon called on people to 'share for St Andrew'. Picture: John Devlin

The SNP leader also highlighted the start of Scotland’s Winter Festivals season, with St Andrew’s Day, Hogmanay and Burns Night the three central celebrations.

Ms Sturgeon said: “St Andrew’s Day is a special day in Scotland. It’s a time when we celebrate our history, our culture, and our people.

“This week, there are multicultural events taking place in communities right across our country, and on St Andrew’s Day itself, many of our major visitor attractions are opening their doors for free, or for a reduced price.

“St Andrew’s Day also marks the start of Scotland’s Winter Festivals. We welcome people from around the world to celebrate not just St Andrew’s Day but also Hogmanay, and then Burns Night.

“This year, we’re not simply inviting people to attend celebrations - although we hope that lots of you will. We’re also encouraging people to help each other; to look after friends, neighbours or people in need.

“We would also like people to ‘share for St Andrew’. This can involve giving away possessions we no longer need, donating our time to a local good cause, or simply visiting a neighbour or welcoming somebody new to the communuity.

“If as many of us as possible do that, we can all demonstrate the solidarity and inclusion that we want modern Scotland to be built on.

“We can help to ensure that everyone in our society has a reason to look forward to our Winter Festivals, and we can make St Andrew’s Day a truly special day; one that highlights the very best aspects of Scotland.

“So wherever you are in the world - whether you’re in Scotland or further afield - and whether you are Scottish, or simply feel an affinity for Scotland, let me take this opportunity to wish all of you the happiest of St Andrew’s Days.”