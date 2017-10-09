Nicola Sturgeon backs Gordon Strachan to remain Scotland boss

Nicola Sturgeon has thrown her support behind under-fire Scotland boss Gordon Strachan.

In an interview with Sky News the First Minister backed Strachan to continue as manager of the national team, despite failing to reach the play-offs for the World Cup following a 2-2 draw in Slovenia on Sunday night.

Scotland had to win in Ljubljana, and went ahead through Leigh Griffiths before a double from substitute Roman Bezjak turned the game around. Robert Snodgrass netted a late equaliser but with the draw Scotland slipped to third place, behind Slovakia.

In an interview at the SNP conference in Glasgow, Sturgeon spoke of her admiration for Strachan, reminiscing about watching him play for Scotland as “a wee girl”.

“I’m a huge fan of Gordon Strachan. Anyone who takes on job of Scotland manager is taking on lot of responsibility and pressure,” she said. “We should be grateful to Gordon for doing that.”

She added that under Strachan the nation have come closer to qualifying “than we have in a few years...Let’s take the positive from that.”

Sturgeon also supported Strachan regarding his comments about genetics and that they were “probably made in heat of the moment”.

