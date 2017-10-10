Nicola Sturgeon announces publicly owned energy company

A PUBLICLY-owned not for profit energy company is to be set-up in Scotland by 2021, Nicola Sturgeon announced in her speech to the SNP conference.

The First Minister confirmed that a pledge in last year’s SNP manifesto to explore the option of a new new publicly owned company would be taken forward.

By the end of the parliament a publicly-owned, not for profit energy company would be set up, with more details to be set out in the government’s forthcoming energy strategy.

She said: “Energy would be bought wholesale or generated here in Scotland - renewable, of course - and sold to customers as close to cost price as possible.

“No shareholders to worry about. No corporate bonuses to consider.

“It would give people - particularly those on low incomes - more choice and the option of a supplier whose only job is to secure the lowest price for consumers.”