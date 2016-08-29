Nicola Sturgeon announces funding for conflict training

Nicola Sturgeon has announced funding of up to £300,000 to extend a programme training ­women in conflict resolution.

The Scottish Government said the money would allow a further 40 women from Syria and the wider Middle East to be trained following a special UN initiative.

The event involved ten members of the Office of the Special Envoy’s Syrian Women’s Advisory Board travelling to Edinburgh for talks.

The programme was delivered by Beyond ­Borders, a not-for profit organisation that aims to help facilitate wider international cultural exchange, dialogue and reconciliation.

It highlighted the need for women to play an equal role in promoting peace and security.