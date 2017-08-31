Nicola Sturgeon announces £45m boost for Scottish innovation

Have your say

The Scottish Government is to provide businesses with £45 million extra cash to boost crucial research and development work, Nicola Sturgeon announced.

The First Minister revealed the additional funding, which will be made over a three-year period, as she made a major speech on Scotland’s economy.

Ms Sturgeon set out key areas where the government is planning action - including proposals to make Scotland an early adopter of electric and other low emission vehicles.

The First Minister said: “We need to not only embrace technological innovations, we must also ensure that economic growth is inclusive so that everyone benefits and had a fair chance to contribute.”

Economic growth in Scotland has often lagged behind the levels experienced across the UK.

To help address this Ms Sturgeon pledged additional help for the manufacturing, energy and financial technology sectors.

The Scottish Government is also proposing further support for graduate entrepreneurs and help for companies to access finance.

The plans were announced in a speech at Spirit AeroSystems in Prestwick - with Ms Sturgeon also confirming the Ayrshire- based firm has won a contract to manufacture carbon wing components for the Airbus A320 aircraft.

The firm had previously benefited from £2.1 million funding from Scottish Enterprise towards research and development projects.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am determined that Scotland leads on the key technological and social changes.

“I want Scotland to be the inventor and producer of the innovations that shape the future - not just a consumer of them.”

The SNP leader made the speech just days before she unveils her legislative programme for the coming year when MSPs return to Holyrood on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “R&D drives innovation, which in turn boosts productivity and economic growth. That is why R&D support from our enterprise agencies will increase almost 70% - from £22 million to £37 million per year.

“We expect this additional £45 million over three years will unlock a further £270 million R&D expenditure by companies.”