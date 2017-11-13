Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May set for Downing Street talks

Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May will hold talks in Downing Street tomorrow in a bid to break the deadlock over Brexit legislation.

The meeting will be the first between the two leaders since March.

Talks between the UK and Scottish governments are continuing in a bid to avoid a constitutional crisis over powers returning from the EU after Brexit. The SNP says plans to have control of 111 responsibilities in devolved areas handed to Westminster before being devolved represents a "power grab".

A senior UK Government source said: "Everyone is hoping for constructive talks."

The First Minister and Prime Minister may also discuss their plans to deal with growing concern over a culture of sexual harassment at both Holyrood and Westminster.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister will be seeking clarity on a range of issues at this meeting with the Prime Minister, including Brexit and the impact on Scotland of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

“She will also set out the Scottish Government’s expectations of the UK budget, as well as discussing the introduction of Universal Credit and the effect it has had.”

