Nicola Strurgeon congratulates new American president Donald Trump

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as protests were held around the country.

Ms Sturgeon had criticised Mr Trump during the US election campaign and had voiced her support for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Following his victory, she offered her congratulations and the pair spoke in a short telephone call last month to discuss “the long-standing relationship between Scotland and the United States”.

Mr Trump’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod was born and brought up on Lewis before emigrating to New York while the businessman has made his own mark in Scotland with two golf resorts in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire. Ms Sturgeon said yesterday: “I congratulate President Trump on taking office today.

“There are great global challenges to be faced and I wish his administration well in dealing with them. The ties of family, friendship and business that bind our countries are very deep and long-standing. We share fundamental values of equality, tolerance and human rights, and I hope to see these values upheld during the new president’s term in office.

“Scotland and the United States will continue to co-operate in those areas where we share common interests and goals, and when appropriate we will also look to have constructive dialogue on issues where our views differ.”

Meanwhile, former First Minister Alex Salmond said the incoming president had a “character problem”. He said “the awesome power of the United States presidential office can change a person and we will just have to cross our fingers and hope that’s the case”.