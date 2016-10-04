New UKIP leader Diane James resigns after 18 days

Ukip leader Diane James has resigned after just over two weeks in charge of the party, it has been reported.

Ms James only took over 18 days ago after a leadership contest following Nigel Farage’s departure as leader.

Niether Ms James nor Mr Farage, who some had speculated could one day return as leader again, were answering calls this evening.

Ukip’s only MP Douglas Carswell tweeted: “In the middle of supper. Not taking calls about UKIP stuff. It’s shepherds pie, by the way.”

Ms James has been leader since 16 September after winning 46.2 per cent of the vote in a party election.