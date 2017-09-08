Murray tennis centre critics say Trump lesson not learnt

A Green MSP has accused the Scottish Government of failing to learn lessons from the planning row over Donald Trump’s golf course and pandering to celebrities by backing plans for a tennis and golf centre championed by Judy Murray.

Ministers are to back the centre at Park of Keir between Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, despite its being rejected by the local council and a Scottish Government planner.

The plans include 12 tennis courts, a golf academy, hotel and new homes. It faced more than 1,000 letters of objection.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “This decision overruled the local development plan, it overruled Stirling Council, it even overruled the Scottish Government’s own planning reporter.

“Did the First Minister’s government not learn anything from the disastrous decision to approve Trump’s golf resort? Celebrities should not rule the planning system.”