MSPs to probe gender pay gap

The pay gap between men and women may not close for more than 50 years, Holyrood research has found.

MSPs are to launch a probe into the gender pay gap as the research revealed that women earn 6.2% less than men in the same work - and it be 2069 before this levels out.

The largest pay gaps are found in senior management levels and the skills trade.

The probe by Holyrood's Fair Work committee will look at whether the issue is holding back Scotland's economy amid UK-wide findings that equalising women’s productivity could add almost £600 billion to the economy. If the 2.2 million women who wanted to work could find suitable jobs, 10% could be added to the size of the economy by 2030.

Committee convenor Gordon Lindhurst MSP said: “Equal pay is still not a reality for many working people in Scotland. An important question for the committee will be: is this holding back Scotland’s economic growth?

“The committee will examine whether addressing the gender pay gap could positively affect Scotland’s business performance. We want to know: what is the effect of unequal pay on the Scottish public sector? And crucially, what action is required from the Scottish Government to tackle the issue?”

Tricia Nelson a partner with EY, the leading professional services firm and accounting organisation, said she became more aware of parity in the workplace after becoming a leader in the business.

"Then I really gained insight. In interview scenarios, for example, I have seen men be more vocal and confident on the topic of pay," she said.

"We need to see more women empowered to have conversations about gender parity. If I can empower women to do that, then I feel I’m fulfilling an important part of my job.”