MSPs have been issued with police advice about dealing with suspicious packages after a string of incidents across Scotland in recent days.

Three packages containing a "white powder" were delivered to the office of the Nationalist MP John Nicholson, with a separate package delivered to the Angus Council offices in Forfar containing a message "Get SNP out. Tories In."

A political party headquarters has also been targeted between Tuesday and Wednesday.

A statement issued to MSPs today by Scottish Parliament security chiefs said: "All packages were associated with the forthcoming UK general election.

"Police Scotland’s enquiries into this matter are ongoing."

A letter from Police Scotland has also been distributed to MSPs with some further advice regarding mail handling, suspicious packages and indicators of “white powder”.

The statement to MSPs added: "We would be grateful if you would take the time to review this information and discuss with your local office staff.

"The same information has been issued to all elected representatives across Scotland."

The package sent to Mr Nicholson's East Dunbartonshire constituency office was "intended to cause," the MP said afterwards.