MSPs call for united opposition to reject SNP budget

Labour will tonight call on opposition parties to unite and reject the Scottish Government’s current budget plans at Holyrood.

Labour, the Greens and Liberal Democrats all want tax hikes to fight austerity, while the Tories say the budget will make Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK.

Tonight’s vote is only symbolic, but defeat would be a further sign that Finance Secretary Derek MacKay is running out of options to secure a deal for his 2017/18 spending plans.

Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley said: “Scotland has the power to do things differently now. Instead, Derek Mackay plans to continue cutting into our future, with £327 million of cuts to valued local services like schools and care for the elderly.”

The budget is the first since MSPs gained new powers over income tax.