MSP writes to Tesco chief over Saltire removal from fruit

AN SNP MSP has written to Tesco over the grocery chain’s decision to remove Saltire symbols from its packaging in England.

Christine Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, Tweddale and Lauderdale, wrote to Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis to challenge the decision to remove the Saltire from Scottish produce after receiving complaints from customers in England.

Tesco’s decision to remove the Scottish flag and replace it with the Union flag was roundly criticised by a number of Scots.

Ms Grahame told the Border Telegraph: “This decision has caused outrage amongst many people in Scotland.

“I am asking Mr Lewis if Tesco will remove the Union Flag if it receives complaints from people in Scotland for the same reason.”

Last week, a man took to putting protest stickers reading ‘End London Rule’ onto packs of strawberries in branches of Tesco.

Ms Grahame also suggested that Tesco should mark UK produce with the flag of its country of origin.