Mr Q, guide dog for ex-SNP MSP Dennis Robertson, dies

The guide dog who accompanied former SNP MSP Dennis Robertson for four years, has died.

Mr Q, a German Shepherd, was a well-known furry face at Holyrood as he helped former Aberdeenshire West MSP Mr Robertson navigate the Scottish Parliament’s corridors.

The nine-year-old dog retired after the Scottish election in May, after building up a strong following on Twitter and befriending politicians from all parties.

Mr Q helped to launch a campaign to have service animals - including guide dogs, hearing dogs and caring support dogs - classed as working dogs in regards to VAT legislation.

Mr Robertson’s canine companion was a regular sight campaigning for the SNP in and around Aberdeenshire, as well as supporting various campaigns and charities.

Mr Robertson tweeted: “Very sad news; my beloved friend Mr Q passed away this morning. He had a short but very playful retirement and will be very sorely missed.”

SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “Sad news, Mr Q was much loved across the Scottish Parliament.”

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson added: “Oh no. So sorry to hear this Dennis. He was a lovely lovely dog.”

Mr Robertson represented Aberdeenshire West between May 2011 and March 2016. He was succeeded by Alexander Burnett at the last Holyrood election.

A former social worker, Mr Robertson later joined the Guide Dogs for the Blind association in Forfar before moving onto North East Sensory Services in 2005.