MPs to vote on NHS abortions for Northern Irish women

The government is facing an embarrassing defeat in a key vote on the Queen’s Speech after the Commons speaker accepted an amendment calling for the NHS in England to fund abortions for women from Northern Ireland.

John Bercow told the Commons he had selected three amendments to the Government’s legislative programme, including a Labour-led amendment to deliver a Brexit that prioritises jobs and delivers the “exact same benefits” of the European single market and customs union.

Another amendment will push for a softer Brexit that allows Britain to remain part of the single market and customs union.

Labour will also challenge the Government over abortion rights for women in Northern Ireland, demanding that they be given free access to abortion services in England.

The Tory minority Government needs the support of the Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 MPs to pass the Queen’s Speech after losing its majority in the General Election.

It is believed the amendment on abortion put forward by Labour MP Stella Creasy has significant support on the Conservative benches. SNP and Labour sources expect MPs to be given a free vote on the amendment as it is a conscience issue. Defeat on the amendment would not make the measure legally binding.

Abortion is illegal in Northern Ireland in all cases except where a woman’s life is under direct threat from continuing with a pregnancy.

In 2015, 833 women had private terminations in England and Wales, paying anywhere between £400 and £2000 to do so. That figure is down from 1528 in 2000.

In June last year, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that the Scottish Government was willing to consider paying for abortions for women from Northern Ireland on the NHS in Scotland.

It has previously been reported that some Northern Irish women have had abortions from NHS Scotland by giving an address of a Scottish friend.

“I am happy to explore with the NHS what the situation is now in terms of the ability of women from Northern Ireland to access safe and legal abortion in NHS Scotland and whether any improvements can be made,” she said at the time, in response to a question from Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP.

“Like Patrick Harvie, I believe that women should have the right to choose, within the limits that are currently set down in law, and that that right should be defended.

“When a woman opts to have an abortion – I stress that that is never, ever an easy decision for any woman – the procedure should be available in a safe and legal way.”