MP writes to Royal Navy with concerns over sailors’ behaviour

Concerns over off-duty sailors misbehaving in a Scottish coastal town have prompted an MP to write to the Royal Navy to demand action.

Argyll MP Brendan O’Hara has called for the commodore of HMNB Clyde, police and the Ministry of Defence to deal with allegations from residents in Helensburgh that naval personnel are behind a string of violent incidents.

Mr O’Hara wrote to Faslane bosses asking them to put men on notice that bad behaviour would not be tolerated.

He also asked the MoD and civilian police if they could increase their presence in the Argyll town.

It follows the release of CCTV footage of several incidents involving men identified by locals as Royal Navy personnel.

In one incident a teenage girl was knocked out by a man thought to be a Royal Navy officer in a town centre bar.

Helensburgh publicans have reportedly witnessed numerous flashpoints and say the men involved have no respect for authority.

Local restaurateur Milan Nikolic was accused of assault earlier this year after he knocked out two Navy personnel. But he was cleared in June after it was proven that he acted in self defence.

Naval chiefs have said sailors are no more badly behaved than locals.

“It is essential that publicans, restaurant owners and the residents of the town are reassured that such behaviour will not be tolerated by the MoD or the civilian authorities,” Mr O’ Hara told the Daily Record.

A Royal Navy spokesman told the newspaper that Faslane’s commander would not meet with local publicans.

He added: “We have been presented with no evidence to support the assertion that the number of Service personnel committing offences in the local area is higher than the number of civilians who commit offences.

“As with their civilian counterparts, there can sometimes be a minority whose behaviour is unacceptable.