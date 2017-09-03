MP who quit over grooming article attacks Labour’s ‘floppy left’

Labour MP Sarah Champion has warned that the “floppy left” is afraid to speak out on issues such as sex grooming gangs for fear of being called racist.

She was forced to quit her role as shadow women and equalities secretary last month after a backlash for writing in the Sun that “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls”.

The Rotherham MP used an interview with the Times to highlight differences in attitudes between London and Labour’s northern heartlands.

Champion said the “multicultural policies” that she “grew up with” would “need a translation to come outside London”.