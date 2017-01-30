More anti-Trump protests planned across Scottish cities

Further protests against Donald Trump will take place in Scotland’s biggest cities tonight following the US president’s controversial decision to ban immigration from seven Muslim countries.

Demonstrators will gather at the foot of the Mound in Edinburgh and at George Square in Glasgow from 6pm on Monday evening.

In Dundee, members of the public are invited to gather at City Square, while protestors in Aberdeen are meeting at Castlegate.

Similar events are planned across the UK.

Organisers of a protest in London called for people to “stand in solidarity with those targeted by Donald Trump’s hateful government, including the people of this country, outside Downing Street and all over Britain”.

The Trump administration issued an executive order on Friday night halting the entire US refugee programme for 120 days, indefinitely banned Syrian refugees, and suspended all nationals from seven countries.

Thousands have gathered outside major American airports to protest the decision.

Travellers who have nationality or dual nationality of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are not permitted to enter the US for 90 days.

The protests planned for Monday evening are the latest in a series of anti-Trump events that have taken place since the president was inaugurated on January 28.