Moderator calls on time on homelessness

A new national strategy to tackle the “demoralising, degrading and dehumanising” blight of homelessness must be introduced in Scotland, the Moderator of the Church of Scotland has said.

In a keynote speech the Right Rev Dr Russell Barr called on a collective partnership of local authorities, political parties, housing associations and the charity sector to be formed to end rough sleeping and temporary accommodation.

He said the model had been successfully developed in Finland - the only western European country to significantly reduce the homelessness. Dr Barr said homeless statistics in Scotland not fallen enough since he founded Edinburgh-based support charity Fresh Start in 1999.