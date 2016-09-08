Missing CCTV in journalists' sources probe found in locker

A “lost” piece of CCTV evidence which formed part of the intelligence case behind a spying operation into journalists’ sources has been found - in an officer’s locker.

Police Scotland said the lost disc was found by an officer working within the force’s Counter Corruption Unit while “clearing his locker”.

The footage had been seized to establish links between a serving officer and a retired policeman as part of a probe into leaks coming from the investigation into the unsolved murder of sex worker Emma Caldwell.

The CCU began an internal investigation after stories appeared in the press about the investigation.

Last year the Interception of Communications Commissioner’s Office (IOCCO) said Police Scotland had been “reckless” in failing to obtain judicial approval when attempting to access communications data relating to the case.

Sir Stanley Burnton, the Interception of Communications Commissioner, said Police Scotland had sought communications data to determine a journalist’s source or the “communications of those suspected to have been acting as intermediaries between a journalist and a suspected source”.

A report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) found CCTV footage which formed part of the investigation connecting serving and retired officers had been lost.

But in a letter to the Scottish Parliament’s justice committee, Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said the missing disc had now been recovered.

He said: “On 25 August 2016, an officer working within the CCU intelligence section was clearing their personal locker when they discovered the missing CCTV disc amongst the items within. The officer immediately informed their supervisors of the find.

“The content has been viewed by senior managers from the CCU who confirm it is the missing disc, which has now been formally lodged as a production in line with relevant Police Scotland procedures.”