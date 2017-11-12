Millions observe silence in honour of our fallen heroes

Millions of people fell silent on Armistice Day yesterday to remember those who died in the nation’s wars and conflicts.

Events were held across the country to mark the 99th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

In Edinburgh the firing of the Edinburgh Castle gun signalled the start of Armistice Day services.

Members of the armed forces and veterans held a two-minute silence in the capital’s Garden of Remembrance at an event organised by Legion Scotland.

Sine Ward, an organiser for Poppyscotland, said: “There has been lots of public engagement, chat and stories.

“It has been sunny and busy, and everyone seems to be having a great time. We cannot thank our wonderful volunteers enough for all of their efforts today.”

A two-minute silence was held in the centre of Glasgow at 11am as a mark of remembrance. The silence was part of a service at the cenotaph in George Square led by the city’s Lord Provost, Eva Bolander.

She said: “Remembrance Sunday is a day for reflection and gratitude for those who gave their lives in conflict to preserve our freedoms.

“Glasgow owes its military and veterans a great debt. We are proud to remember those who fell and to support our serving military.”

Moderator of Glasgow Presbytery, the Rev Ian Galloway, led prayers and Deputy First Minister John Swinney was in attendance.

In London, Big Ben – which has not tolled since repairs began in August – chimed at the stroke of 11am to start the two-minute silence. There was a service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, while the public and dignitaries gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Last night the Queen was joined by members of the Royal Family at the Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The event marked the centenaries of women’s service in the regular armed forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn.

It also commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein and creation of the RAF Regiment.

Today the First Minister will join wreath-layers at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers to remember those who have fallen in conflicts.