Michelle Thomson ‘reported to prosecutors after mortgage probe’

Michelle Thomson has been reported to prosecutors in Scotland after police concluded a probe into allegations of mortgage fraud.

The Edinburgh West MP is named along with four other individuals following an investigation into solicitor Christopher Hales.

Mr Hales was struck off by the Scottish Solicitors’ Disciplinary Tribunal (SSDT) in 2014 in connection with a number of transactions carried out by a property firm in which Ms Thomson was a partner in 2010-11.

Last year, police were instructed by prosecutors to carry out a probe into ‘alleged irregularities’ relating to property deals during that time period.

Ms Thomson, 51, was one of the 56 SNP MPs elected to the House of Commons in May 2015, but resigned the party whip when the investigation was launched last year.

Ms Thomson denies any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report concerning four men aged 48, 56, 59 and 59 and one woman aged 51 in relation to alleged incidents between June 2010 and July 2011.”

Police Scotland confirmed that a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in ‘relation to an investigation into alleged mortgage fraud’.

Ms Thomson has continued her role as Edinburgh West MP as an independent, since resigning the SNP whip.

Her former colleagues on the green benches have called for the party to consider reinstating her.