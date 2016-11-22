Michael O’Leary: Ministers ‘like Dad’s Army cast’ over Brexit

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has compared government ministers to the characters of television sitcom Dad’s Army due to their “lunatic optimism” over Brexit.

The chief executive of the Dublin-based carrier claimed the UK is about to “walk off a cliff” by leaving the European Union.

Mr O’Leary, who supported the Remain campaign, announced earlier this month that Ryanair has cut its growth plans in the UK next year from 12 per cent to 5 per cent because of the uncertainty in relation to Brexit.

Asked what the airline would do if his expectations about the impact of Brexit turn out to be overly pessimistic, Mr O’Leary replied: “If we get it wrong I’m sure we’ll come charging back into the UK with more aircraft and airports doing lower cost deals.

“But frankly there’s very little evidence apart from some mildly lunatic optimism over here that it will be all right on the night.

“It’s like Dad’s Army going off to war here. It’ll be all right Sergeant (sic) Jones. You’ll just keep plodding along.”