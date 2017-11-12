Michael Gove criticised after wading into Iran row

Boris Johnson has brought forward a meeting with the husband of a British woman being held in an Iranian jail amid a deepening row over his handling of the case.

The Foreign Secretary contacted Richard Ratcliffe by phone today for the first time since his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, was detained while on holiday in Iran, accused of trying to topple the regime in Tehran.

Mr Johnson is set to meet Mr Ratcliffe in the next fortnight, before a planned visit to Iran. He is facing calls to resign after telling MPs that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran “training journalists”.

The claim was seized upon by Iranian authorities as an "unintended admission" of guilt, leading to threats that her five-year sentence could be doubled.

The Foreign Secretary later told the Commons he was “sorry if any words of mine have been taken out of context and misconstrued”, but has not admitted to making a mistake or worsening Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s plight.

Michael Gove has come under fire for appearing to back Mr Johnson, saying he didn’t know why the dual UK-Iranian national was in Iran.

Mr Gove, a one-time ally and friend of the Foreign Secretary, tried to shift attention away from the handling of the case, claiming there was an “effort” to blame Mr Johnson.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show if he knew why Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran, Mr Gove said: "I don't know.” Told that Mr Ratcliffe said his wife was in Iran on holiday, he added: "In that case, I take exactly her husband's assurance in that regard."

Mr Gove insisted there was “no reason” for the detention and said: "There is nothing the Iranian regime would like more than for the attention to be shifted off them and on to us.

"I think we make a big mistake if we think the right thing to do is to blame politicians in a democracy who are trying to do the right thing for the plight of a woman who has been imprisoned by a regime that is a serial abuser of human rights.

"Who is in the dock here? Iran. Let's not play their game.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation when she was arrested by Iran's Revolutionary Guard last April while visiting her parents with her two year-old daughter, Gabriella.

Concern over her physical and mental health is growing, and neither Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe nor her husband has had access to their daughter, who is being looked after by her grandparents in Iran.

Jeremy Corbyn called on Mr Johnson to go, saying he had been “putting our citizens at risk for long enough”, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he should resign or be sacked following his "long list of gaffes" as Foreign Secretary.

Mr Khan, who succeeded Mr Johnson as London mayor, told the Andrew Marr Show: "I think it's important that Boris Johnson clarifies the huge error he made because he's been prayed in aid by Iranian state TV and others to say because of what he said it's an admission on the part of the British Government as to what Nazanin's alleged to have done.”

He added: “I think he's our Foreign Secretary whose job is diplomacy and representing the best interests of our country and if Theresa May was a strong Prime Minister she would have sacked him a long time ago."

Shadow Cabinet office minister Jon Trickett said: "It appears Gove is more interested in protecting Johnson's job than the liberty of a British citizen in jail in Iran.

"Theresa May must ensure Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not pay the price for her ministers' bungling."

Asked if Mr Johnson was unsackable, Brexit Secretary David Davis told Sky News: "Why would you want to sack him? He's a good Foreign Secretary."