Mhairi Black: only SNP vote will protect local services

Mhairi Black will say “only a vote for the SNP will protect local services and jobs” from cuts when she joins the campaign trail in her home town of Paisley later.

The SNP MP will join co-convenor of the party’s council campaign councillor Susan Aitken in the Renfrewshire town.

Ms Black is expected to say: “It is now clearer than ever, a vote for the SNP is a vote to back public services, to oppose austerity and to invest in our communities.

“With only a week to go, the SNP’s council candidates are working tirelessly across Scotland, each one committed to protecting public services from the worst of Tory cuts.

“The more council seats we have, the louder the message we send to the Tories, that Scotland rejects their increasingly damaging right-wing policies.

“That is why it is vital that 16 and 17-year-olds seize the opportunity to vote next week while they can.

“If the Tories take control then it’s our futures that will be at risk.

“We need to send a message to Theresa May that young people deserve to have a say over the future of their communities.”

Councillor Susan Aitken said: “The SNP is transforming early learning, giving more money to schools, building affordable housing, injecting cash in our local communities and backing small businesses.

“In contrast, the Tories are moving further and further to the right, cutting services and putting jobs at real risk whilst introducing callous policies including the rape clause.

“The SNP is the only party that stands in the way of the Tories getting into power.”

Ms Black’s comments come as Nicola Sturgeon faces renewed calls to spell out her “next steps” on independence before the public goes to the polls on June 8.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said Ms. Sturgeon had a “duty” to make clear her plans for a second independence referendum so that voters can make a judgement on them at the General Election.

“A second referendum isn’t needed and it isn’t wanted. We will continue to stand up against the SNP’s plans,” she said.