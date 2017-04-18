Mhairi Black confirms she will stand in General Election

Britain’s youngest MP has confirmed she will be standing in the general election, weeks after saying she may not seek a second term.

Mhairi Black, who won Paisley and Renfrewshire South for the SNP from Labour’s Douglas Alexander in 2015, said last month that she found the Westminster parliament “old and defunct” and branded it “depressing”.

She wrote: “It is depressing. It is the personal elements – it is a pain to come up and down every week and you are working with a number of people you find quite troubling.

“Professionally, it is more just that so little gets done. It is so old and defunct in terms of its systems and procedures – a lot of the time, it is just a waste of time.”

However after news broke yesterday of the snap election, Ms Black quickly confirmed she would indeed be standing on 8 June.

She tweeted: “I will be standing again in GE. This is our opportunity to once again reject the Tories’ agenda and provide a strong voice for Scotland.”

She added: “The SNP have been the only effective opposition to the Tories in Westminster since the last election.”