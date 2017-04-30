May warns voting for SNP will put Corbyn into No 10

Theresa May said voting for the SNP would help Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street as she made her first general election campaign visit to Scotland yesterday.

The Prime Minister pledged to stand up against “extremists” who seek to divide and “separatists” who want to break up the UK after flying north of the border.

May chose a rural setting in a Tory target constituency to address local activists who are buoyed by recent polling suggesting the party can make inroads in SNP-held seats.

Several hundred grass-roots Tories crammed into Crathes Village Hall for a rally in the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency.

Underneath a banner proclaiming her “strong and stable government” message, May accused the SNP of trying to sabotage the UK government’s Brexit negotiations and seeking to support Corbyn at Westminster.

“The other parties are lining up to prop up Jeremy Corbyn. We see it with the Liberal Democrats and we see it with Nicola Sturgeon,” she said.

“They want to disrupt our Brexit negotiations and undermine the path ahead, and every SNP MP that is elected to Westminster puts a step closer Jeremy Corbyn getting into Downing Street.”

She added: “We want to ensure that we build a more secure and united nation. That means taking action against the extremists who would divide us and standing up for the separatists who want to break up our country.”

Despite the Conservatives comfortably outperforming Labour in the polls, May warned that there was no room for complacency.

“Make no mistake – just remember this – the opinion polls were wrong in the 2015 general election. They were wrong in last year’s referendum. Jeremy Corbyn himself has pointed out he was a 200-to-one chance of being the leader of the Labour Party,” she said. “So this election is going to be won by real people voting on 8 June.” She was cheered when she said she wanted a “brighter future” for Scottish fishermen, who support Brexit on the basis that it will get them out of the Common Fisheries Policy.

The Prime Minister talked of supporting manufacturing industries and the defence sector with its Scottish shipbuilding yards, and finding new markets for the food and drink sector.