May lays down gauntlet over Holyrood powers

Theresa May today warned she is ready for a showdown with the SNP over the return of post-Brexit powers from Brussels to protect the "coherence and integrity" of the UK.

The Prime Minister issued a rallying call for the union insisting the "case has never been stronger" during an address to delegates at the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow today.

Mrs May told delegates that the case for independence "simply does not add up" in her address as she launched a withering attack on the case for separation. Nicola Sturgeon has warned a second referendum is now "highly likely" after the Brexit vote last year saw a majority of Scots vote to Remain, but the weight of votes south of the border swung the vote in favour of Remain.

The SNP has demanded that Scotland is handed full powers over areas like fishing and agriculture when these are returned from Brussels, with these areas already administered by Holyrood.

But Mrs May warned today that she will ensure the "right powers sit at the right level" to ensure our United Kingdom can operate effectively.

"We must avoid any unintended consequences for the coherence and integrity of a devolved United Kingdom as a result of our leaving the EU," she added.

"As I have made clear repeatedly, no decisions currently taken by the Scottish Parliament will be removed from them. While the SNP propose that decision-making should remain in Brussels, we will use the opportunity of Brexit to ensure that more decisions are devolved back into the hands of the Scottish people."

Mrs May added: "Unlike any of the individual devolved administrations, the United Kingdom Parliament is elected by the whole UK, and the UK Government serves the whole UK. That places on us a unique responsibility to preserve the integrity and future viability of the United Kingdom, which we will not shirk."

The Prime Minister accused the SNP of "twisting the truth and distorting the reality" to talk down the union and promote independence.

She added: "We need to be equally determined to ensure that the truth about our United Kingdom is heard loudly and clearly. As Britain leaves the European Union and we forge a new role for ourselves in the world, the strength and stability of our Union will become even more important.

"We must take this opportunity to bring our United Kingdom closer together. Because the Union which we all care about is not simply a constitutional artefact. It is a union of people, affections and loyalties."

The Prime Minister also lambasted the SNP over its "failure" in office at Holyrood in areas such as education, the health service, farm payments and tax policy.

Mrs May said: "People in Scotland deserve a First Minister who is focused on their priorities – raising standards in education, taking care of the health service, reforming criminal justice, helping the economy prosper, improving people’s lives.

"Instead, they have an SNP Government obsessed with its own priority of independence, using the mechanisms of devolved government to further its political aims and all the while neglecting and mismanaging public services in Scotland."