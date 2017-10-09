May asks for help on Brexit border plans as she admits talks could fail

The government has asked businesses for ideas for how to implement customs checks at the border after Brexit as Theresa May admitted the UK could crash out of the EU without a deal.

New policy papers on trade and customs aimed at turning the UK into an “independent trading nation” make the appeal for suggestions about how ports and the Northern Irish border should work, 18 months before Brexit is due to take effect.

Updating MPs following her Brexit speech in Florence last month, Mrs May said “real and tangible progress” was being made in talks in Brussels. However, she said the government would prepare for a ‘cliff edge’ Brexit if a deal could not be reached by March 2019.

“While I believe it is profoundly in all our interests for the negotiations to succeed, it is also our responsibility as a Government to prepare for every eventuality, so that is exactly what we are doing,” the Prime Minister said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hit back, saying: “Sixteen months on from the referendum, no real progress has been made.”

Drawing attention to splits in the cabinet over the detail of Brexit policy, Mr Corbyn added: “Just at the moment when Britain needs a strong negotiating team, we have a Cabinet at each other’s throats.”

Mrs May said the purpose of her Florence speech was to “move the negotiations forward”, and added: “That is exactly what has happened. As [EU chief negotiator] Michel Barnier said after the last round, there is a new dynamic in the negotiations.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that if a deal is reached with Brussels that allows for a two-year post-Brexit transition period, the UK would remain under the authority of the European Court of Justice.

Mrs May said the “same rules and regulations” would apply “and that may mean the ECJ still governing the rules that we’re part of during that period”.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said leaving the EU without a Brexit deal would be a “catastrophe” for Scotland.

He said the party had submitted amendments to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill that will enact Brexit to ensure continued membership of the EU single market and customs union “as a minimum”, as well as guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens and stopping a so-called “power grab” in devolved areas.

There were signs of growing pressure from pro-Brexit backbenchers for the Prime Minister to take a harder line on negotiations with the EU. Bernard Jenkin accused EU negotiators of dragging their feet and suggested the UK should walk out of talks in Brussels, asking of Mrs May: “When does she call time?”

And Jacob Rees-Mogg, suggested as a possible Conservative leadership contender, told Sky News that “the Prime Minister has gone further than I would have wished her to go in offering a generous and comprehensive deal to the EU”.