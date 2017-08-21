Lib Dems consider making budget deal with SNP

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are prepared to make a deal to keep the SNP in power, even if it means the party will drop its opposition to air passenger taxes.

Leader Willie Rennie indicated his party is willing to agree a deal with the Scottish Government to push through their budget this year.

Mr Rennie said he would be demanding significant financial renumeration for his party’s pet projects in exchange for their support.

He added that there were no ‘red lines’ for the Lib Dems, including air passenger duty (APD).

Nicola Sturgeon’s party is two seats shy of the 65 seats needed for an overall majority at Holyrood. The SNP need the support of at least one other party to avert the defeat of their budget.

The Scottish Greens gave their backing to the SNP’s budget last year in return for £160 million local council funding.

This year’s budget is expected to announced cuts in APD, which the Greens are unlikely to support. The Lib Dems also oppose the move but are open to negotiation, said Mr Rennie.

He told the Times: “There are a lot of things we don’t agree with them [the SNP] on and air passenger duty is a pretty big one but if they came forward with an outstanding offer somewhere else, you would have to think about it.”

The party withdrew from budget negotiations last year after their demand for £400 million of new spending on mental health and education was rebuffed by the SNP.