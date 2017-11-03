Labour under fire over response to sex harassment claims

As many as a dozen parliamentarians may have to resign once the full scale of the Westminster harassment scandal emerges, two MPs who have worked with victims have claimed.

Jess Phillips said there were “more than a handful who have behaved badly” and should face sanctions, while her Labour colleague John Mann said: “I would expect to see half a dozen resignations, perhaps double that.”

Their comments came as it was alleged that harassment claims had created a rift within the cabinet, with the Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom said to have complained about lewd comments towards her by the former Defence Secretary, Michael Fallon.

Downing Street denied that Ms Leadsom had asked the Prime Minister to consider sacking Mr Fallon ahead of his resignation on Wednesday over past behaviour towards women.

The Labour leadership faced criticism from its own MPs after it emerged that an MP who had been censured for sexually harassing a young staff member was promoted to the shadow cabinet within months.

Kelvin Hopkins had the party whip withdrawn and was suspended from Labour pending an investigation into his conduct.

Activist Ava Etemadzadeh says Mr Hopkins, the MP for Luton North, rubbed himself against her and sent her a text message saying a "nice young man would be lucky to have you as a girlfriend and lover" in 2015.

Ms Etemadzadeh said the allegations were sent to the leader’s office by then-Chief Whip Rosie Winterton, but were “ignored”.

Mr Hopkins was made shadow culture secretary the following year. He was suspended minutes before the allegations were to appear in a newspaper article.

A Labour spokesman said: "The Labour party takes all such complaints extremely seriously and has robust procedures in place to deal with them."

Allegations of improper conduct engulfed Welsh Labour yesterday, with First Minister Carwyn Jones reshuffling his government after the communities minister was suspended over claims made against him.

Details of the allegations against Carl Sargeant, which were revealed to him in a meeting with Mr Jones, have not been made public. Mr Sargeant said he would fight to clear his name.

Appearing alongside Ms Phillips on a Daily Telegraph podcast yesterday , Mr Mann said: “We will see more casualties. This simply hasn’t been dealt with, it has been swept under the carpet in the past.”

There are no “All of it speaks to a culture that allows the worst to happen.”